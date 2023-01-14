CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) PT Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CinCor Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CinCor Pharma has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.29.

Shares of CINC opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. CinCor Pharma has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that CinCor Pharma will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. venBio Partners LLC grew its stake in CinCor Pharma by 8.3% during the second quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 2,145,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,412,000 after buying an additional 164,329 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $18,087,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

