CIBC Raises Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$55.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$53.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emera to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$59.58.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Stock Up 1.8 %

EMA stock opened at C$53.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95. Emera has a 52 week low of C$48.63 and a 52 week high of C$65.23.

Emera Dividend Announcement

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.59 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.63%.

About Emera

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.