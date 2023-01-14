CIBC Boosts ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$51.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACO.X. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ATCO to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CSFB reduced their target price on ATCO from C$49.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on ATCO from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on ATCO from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of ACO.X opened at C$43.44 on Tuesday. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$39.80 and a 1-year high of C$48.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.07. The stock has a market cap of C$4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

