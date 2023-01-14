China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Greenridge Global lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

China Automotive Systems Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CAAS opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of China Automotive Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems

(Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

