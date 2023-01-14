Celer Network (CELR) Market Capitalization Hits $89.11 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $89.11 million and $5.43 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00422736 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,927.85 or 0.29858665 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.15 or 0.00957788 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

