Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,528 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $258.46 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $258.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Articles

