Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.04

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Caspian Sunrise Trading Up 1.1 %

Caspian Sunrise stock traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4.45 ($0.05). 3,160,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,469. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.15 million and a P/E ratio of -33.00. Caspian Sunrise has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.54 ($0.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.42.

About Caspian Sunrise

(Get Rating)

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

