Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.35

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001673 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.15 billion and $746.18 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,551.07 or 0.07376839 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00080779 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00031479 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00061186 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010753 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001091 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00023967 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000822 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,358,786,620 coins and its circulating supply is 34,551,445,331 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
