Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) & Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) Critical Contrast

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) and Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and Capstone Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop 2.24% 27.19% 8.12% Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hour Loop and Capstone Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Hour Loop currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Hour Loop’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hour Loop is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

This table compares Hour Loop and Capstone Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.51 $4.78 million N/A N/A Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hour Loop has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Technologies Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are owned by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hour Loop beats Capstone Technologies Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Capstone Technologies Group

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to make investments into early-stage companies. Previously, it was involved in operating K-12 private boarding schools in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. in April 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

