Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at CIBC

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Capital Power Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $39.87.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

