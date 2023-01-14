Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) PT Lowered to C$4.75

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

CFPUF opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

