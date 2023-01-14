Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has C$150.00 price target on the stock.

CNR has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$157.34.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$165.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$166.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$158.85. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$137.26 and a twelve month high of C$175.39.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.733 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total transaction of C$1,561,341.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,454,299.44.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

