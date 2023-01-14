Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNI. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.60.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $123.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.06 and its 200 day moving average is $119.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 131,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

