Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $127.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CNI opened at $123.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.32. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,217 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after buying an additional 2,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 532.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,949,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,250,000 after buying an additional 1,640,832 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after buying an additional 1,108,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.