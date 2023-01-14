Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DFLI. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ DFLI opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Dragonfly Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.80.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology.

