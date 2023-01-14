Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Position Reduced by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $25,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $169.26 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total value of $6,582,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 956,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,463,818.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,926,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,750 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

