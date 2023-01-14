Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 3,060 ($37.28) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 3,300 ($40.20).

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BZLFY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut shares of Bunzl from an equal weight rating to a sell rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,840.00.

BZLFY opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $41.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.1841 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

