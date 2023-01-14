Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 3.2% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.37.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $579.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

