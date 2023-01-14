Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,534,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,169 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,581 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,110 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,093,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,434 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,363,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.92. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $61.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 74.27%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.