Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at CIBC

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Desjardins increased their price target on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boralex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Boralex Price Performance

Shares of BRLXF opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. Boralex has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $39.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

