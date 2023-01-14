Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Purchased by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,162 shares during the period. Boot Barn accounts for about 2.4% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Boot Barn worth $17,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.
Boot Barn Stock Up 4.5 %
BOOT stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.00. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $112.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on BOOT. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Boot Barn to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.
Insider Activity at Boot Barn
In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at $613,948.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.