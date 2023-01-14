Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Purchased by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,162 shares during the period. Boot Barn accounts for about 2.4% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Boot Barn worth $17,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Boot Barn Stock Up 4.5 %

BOOT stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.00. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $112.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOOT. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Boot Barn to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at $613,948.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

