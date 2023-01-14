Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Booking by 6.3% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 366,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,867,000 after acquiring an additional 21,609 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 1.0% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $373,371,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 153,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

BKNG opened at $2,301.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,018.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,905.83. The firm has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

