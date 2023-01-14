Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.55. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.62%.

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Boise Cascade by 76.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,578,000 after purchasing an additional 233,636 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 218,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after buying an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after acquiring an additional 170,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 324,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after acquiring an additional 158,973 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Stories

