BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.40

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.40 and traded as low as $6.29. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 175,015 shares trading hands.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
