BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.40

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.40 and traded as low as $6.29. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 175,015 shares trading hands.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEO. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 297,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 30,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

