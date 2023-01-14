BNP Paribas Downgrades Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Neutral

BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 55 to SEK 64 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Oddo Bhf lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a SEK 60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 90 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Down 4.3 %

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,947 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

