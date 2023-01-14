BMO Capital Markets Cuts Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Price Target to C$11.00

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of ASTL stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. The company has a market cap of $660.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $459.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.92 million. Research analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter worth about $20,673,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter worth about $15,526,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 268.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,891,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,824 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter worth about $13,856,000. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter worth about $27,534,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

