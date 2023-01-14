Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 0.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Argus dropped their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blackstone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $3,415,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,846 shares in the company, valued at $9,006,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $3,415,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,846 shares in the company, valued at $9,006,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,536,085 shares of company stock worth $180,412,256 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

