BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (NYSE:FRA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.68

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.68 and traded as low as $11.59. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 107,313 shares changing hands.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.0804 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

