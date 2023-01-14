BitTorrent Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $754.79 million and $164,950.88 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00426504 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,249.83 or 0.30124831 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.98 or 0.00877162 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com/btt. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular.In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products.BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application.December, 2021:With the Launch of BTTC Mainnet and BTT Redenomination Plan, the old BTT tokens will be redenominated and swapped with the new BTT tokens at a ratio of 1:1000. The total supply of BTT tokens will be increased from 990,000,000,000 to 990,000,000,000,000. The new tokens after redenomination are referred to as BTT, while the old ones are renamed as BTTOLD (BTTOLD stands for the old BTT tokens thereafter).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.