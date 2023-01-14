BitShares Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.26 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $30.84 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitShares has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009033 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00022915 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004706 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002111 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006502 BTC.

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,783,612 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

