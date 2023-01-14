BitDAO (BIT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.54 Billion

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One BitDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002473 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.54 billion and $42.28 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.00427394 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,272.56 or 0.30187708 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.51 or 0.00863920 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

