Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Tops $0.87 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00004145 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $10.63 million and approximately $216,562.55 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

BTCST is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.99518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.86228015 USD and is up 5.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $152,239.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

