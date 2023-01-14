Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Tops $2.40 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $8.37 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00226211 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00075955 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00048670 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001074 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

