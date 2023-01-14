Bitcoin Diamond Trading Up 22.5% This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $23.43 million and approximately $160,752.83 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000601 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00101752 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00196012 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00059719 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00030226 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000347 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.