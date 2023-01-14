Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $137.50 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average of $84.79. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $113.81.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $269.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $65,608.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.