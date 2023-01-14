BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded BigCommerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded BigCommerce from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.77.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $752.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.31.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 351.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 29.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 37.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

