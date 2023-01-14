Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Trading Up 2.3%

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70. 200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.88) to GBX 1,350 ($16.45) in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Big Yellow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC raised shares of Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Big Yellow Group Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.