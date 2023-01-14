Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.99

Shares of Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.99 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 16.67 ($0.20). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 17.25 ($0.21), with a volume of 12,020 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.97. The company has a current ratio of 35.87, a quick ratio of 35.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.63.

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

