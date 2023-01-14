Belrium Price Hits $4.71 on Exchanges (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $14,945.33 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Belrium has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Belrium token can now be purchased for $4.71 or 0.00023314 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004569 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002178 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006536 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Belrium Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

