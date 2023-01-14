Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BECN. Robert W. Baird cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $65.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average is $56.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.15. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 105,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,080.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $852,550,296.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 447.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 115,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 94,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 76.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 45,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

