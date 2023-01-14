Barclays Raises Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Price Target to GBX 120

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JFHHF. UBS Group raised Jupiter Fund Management from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup raised Jupiter Fund Management from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Jupiter Fund Management from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

OTCMKTS JFHHF opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

