Barclays Lowers Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) Price Target to €15.00

Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from €15.10 ($16.24) to €15.00 ($16.13) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Südzucker from €12.00 ($12.90) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Südzucker Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SUEZY remained flat at 7.15 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 7.15 and a 200-day moving average of 7.12. Südzucker has a twelve month low of 7.15 and a twelve month high of 7.70.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG engages in the production and distribution of sugar and related products. It operates through the following segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment offers production and refinement of sugar, as well as includes the agriculture, animal feed, and beet cultivation divisions.

