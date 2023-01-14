Barclays Lowers MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of MeridianLink from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.80.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

MeridianLink Stock Performance

Shares of MeridianLink stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.75 and a beta of 0.58. MeridianLink has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31.

Insider Activity at MeridianLink

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $71.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.56 million. MeridianLink had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MeridianLink will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Maloof sold 14,761 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $209,163.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,598.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 23,151 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 159.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in MeridianLink in the first quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

About MeridianLink

(Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.