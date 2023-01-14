Barclays Lowers MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNKGet Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of MeridianLink from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.80.

MeridianLink Stock Performance

Shares of MeridianLink stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.75 and a beta of 0.58. MeridianLink has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $71.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.56 million. MeridianLink had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MeridianLink will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MeridianLink

In related news, insider Chris Maloof sold 14,761 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $209,163.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,598.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 23,151 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 159.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in MeridianLink in the first quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

