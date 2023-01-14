Barclays Boosts Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $48.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.43.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.41. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $827.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 317.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 520.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 184.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

