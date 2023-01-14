Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $38.44 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.94.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.