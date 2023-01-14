Bango (LON:BGO) Trading Up 1%

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 204.95 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 201 ($2.45). Approximately 71,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 46,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199 ($2.42).

Bango Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £153.36 million and a PE ratio of 18,650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 191.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 186.10.

Bango Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bango plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.