Band Protocol Price Hits $1.90 on Top Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $100.39 million and approximately $47.50 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00009136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.42 or 0.00425137 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,245.22 or 0.30028266 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.75 or 0.00873891 BTC.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 129,302,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,800,606 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

