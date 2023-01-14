Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT) to Issue GBX 0.40 Dividend

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Price Performance

LON:BCPT traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 89.80 ($1.09). The stock had a trading volume of 508,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,788. The company has a market capitalization of £629.99 million and a P/E ratio of 359.20. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 68.53 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 124.20 ($1.51). The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 90.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 96.25.

Get Balanced Commercial Property Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Isobel Sharp purchased 29,558 shares of Balanced Commercial Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £26,602.20 ($32,410.09).

About Balanced Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Balanced Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balanced Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.