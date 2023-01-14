BakeryToken 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11.56 Million (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One BakeryToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BakeryToken has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. BakeryToken has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $11.56 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BakeryToken

BakeryToken (BAKE) is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BakeryToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BakeryToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

