AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Raised to $28.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens decreased their target price on AZEK from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AZEK from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised AZEK from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AZEK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.94.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. AZEK has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AZEK by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AZEK by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 384,936 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

